Aurangzeb meets global leaders, discusses macroeconomic strategy

Highlights Pakistan’s economic gains

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held crucial discussions with global leaders, including top officials from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, during his visit to Washington. The meetings focused on key issues such as economic reforms, climate resilience, and development projects in Pakistan.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, said a press release issued by the finance ministry here Tuesday.

During his meeting with IMF Managing Director, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Minister Aurangzeb thanked the IMF team for reaching a Staff-Level Agreement on the First Review under the Extended Fund Facility and a new arrangement under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining the reform momentum and extended an invitation from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Ms. Georgieva to visit the country.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its historical support to Pakistan and commended its leadership in developing a transformative CPF—a decade-long strategic roadmap centered around measurable impacts and outcomes.

He appreciated the World Bank’s ongoing assistance in crafting a comprehensive implementation strategy and action plan to operationalize the CPF while simultaneously enhancing overall efficiency.

The Minister also provided a detailed overview of Pakistan’s macroeconomic turnaround and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring sustainable economic stability.

Earlier, the minister met with the Deloitte delegation and apprised them of Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook, the government’s sectoral development agenda, and its export-led growth priorities.—APP