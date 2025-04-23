AGL63.45▼ -1.35 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.49▼ -2.22 (-0.01%)BOP10.09▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.38▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL10.58▲ 0.73 (0.07%)DFML42.8▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)DGKC126.2▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL46.49▲ 0.21 (0.00%)FFL16.05▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)HUBC144▼ -1.78 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.99▼ -0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.37▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.05▲ 0.26 (0.04%)MLCF67.2▼ -0.1 (0.00%)NBP87.69▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)OGDC213.7▲ 0.42 (0.00%)PAEL46.1▼ -1.74 (-0.04%)PIBTL9.87▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)PPL169.8▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)PRL33.6▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)PTC21.89▼ -0.34 (-0.02%)SEARL94.15▼ -0.89 (-0.01%)TELE7.72▲ 0.25 (0.03%)TOMCL35.95▼ -1.23 (-0.03%)TPLP10.02▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET20.84▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TRG67.2▲ 0.31 (0.00%)UNITY27.04▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.33▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia climb to fresh highs – 23 April 2025

Pakistan Gold Prices Fall By Over Rs1200 Per Tola Check New Rates Here
LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (April 22) registered significant gains as it soared to record high of 4,808 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 4,127 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 12,836.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11:00 am April 23, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal latest exchange rate in Pakistani open market witnessed downward trend as it stood at Rs74.84 on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also decreased as it is being sold for Rs75.38 on the third day of the business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Our Correspondent

