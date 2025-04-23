Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda commits suicide

MUMBAI – Renowned Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda committed suicide at his residence in Meerut, the local police said on Wednesday. He got fame through Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah drama.

The body of actor Lalit Manchanda was found hanging in his home in Meerut.

The police declared the cause of death as suicide.

The people close to the actor revealed that he had been suffering from severe mental stress and financial difficulties over the past few months.

The preliminary police investigations suggested that there was no involvement of a third party, and no suicide note was found at the scene.

However, further investigations are underway.

The Indian media reported that Lalit Manchanda had worked in several popular Indian TV dramas as well as Bollywood films. He gained recognition for his roles in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the Crime Patrol series.

