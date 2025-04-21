AGL61▼ -1.45 (-0.02%)AIRLINK180.7▼ -0.69 (0.00%)BOP11.31▲ 0.14 (0.01%)CNERGY8.7▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.81▲ 0.54 (0.06%)DFML44.05▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC127.89▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL47.6▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL16.35▲ 0.69 (0.04%)HUBC145.49▲ 2.72 (0.02%)HUMNL13.08▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)KEL4.5▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM5.7▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)MLCF70.9▲ 5.39 (0.08%)NBP88.7▲ 1.49 (0.02%)OGDC212.35▼ -0.53 (0.00%)PAEL47.45▲ 0.85 (0.02%)PIBTL10.59▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL170.79▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PRL33.93▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PTC22.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)SEARL96▲ 1.05 (0.01%)TELE7.25▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL34.52▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TPLP9.91▲ 0 (0.00%)TREET21.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG65.71▲ 0.16 (0.00%)UNITY27.9▲ 0.54 (0.02%)WTL1.34▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

HBL PSL X: Points Table update after Islamabad United’s consecutive fourth win

Psl 10 Franchises Pick Up Star Players Of Their Choices
LAHORE – After consecutive fourth victory in the ongoing mega event of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X, islamabad United is on the top of the list in points table.

10 matches have been played so far.

Islamabad United four matches and won all of them, and secured the top spot on the points table with 8 points.

Lahore Qalandars have played three matches, won two and lost one. They stand second on the table with four points.

Karachi Kings have played four matches, won two and lost two, and are placed third with  four points.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi have each played three matches, with one win apiece. They are placed fourth and fifth respectively, with two points each.

Points Table PSL X

 

Hbl Psl X Points Table Update After Islamabad United Fourth Victory

Last night, Defending champions Islamabad United comfortably beat Karachi Kings by 6 wickets and secured their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament in 10th match of ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) X.

The match was played at National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi, where Islamabad United’s captain Shadab Khan won the toss and invited Karachi Kings to bat first.

Batting first, Karachi Kings posted a total of 128 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Islamabad United successfully chased the 129-run target in the 18th over, losing only 4 wickets, and clinched their fourth straight win in the event.

Peshawar Zalmi storm past Multan Sultans to end winless run in PSL 2025

Web Desk Staff

