Best time to apply for Schengen visa in 2025

Schengen Visa facilitates free and unrestricted movement within the countries in the Schengen Area for up to three months within a 180-day period for tourism and other purposes.

The Schengen visa holders can visit Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, which have all signed the Schengen Agreement.

People can apply for the Schengen Visa by filling in an application form, and booking an appointment at a relevant consulate, embassy, or visa application center.

Best Time to Apply for Schengen Visa

Experts suggest that application for a Schengen visa should be submitted at least three to four weeks before your planned trip.

If you are applying for Schengen visa of a country that receives higher number of applications than other countries, you should submit your applications a bit earlier to allow extra time for processing your Schengen visa application.

The applicants should also allow for a longer processing time at busy days like summer holidays in Europe and other events.

Schengen Visa Processing Time

Normally, it takes at least 15 days for your Schengen Visa application to be processed. However, the processing time can vary case to case and the duration could be as long as 60 days in extraordinary circumstances.

Schengen Visa Latest Fee

With effect from January 2024, the fee for Type C Schengen Visa has been fixed at 90 euros for adult applicants in Pakistan.

However, the fee will be 45 euros for minors aged between 6 to 12.