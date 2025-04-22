Virat Kohli’s fans troll Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister after match victory in IPL 2025

MUMBAI – After a victory in match of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, star batter Virat Kohli’s fans have once again trolled a fellow cricketer’s family—this time going after Shreyas Iyer’s sister, following previous incidents involving Shubman Gill’s sister, Rohit Sharma’s daughter and KL Rahul’s wife.

The Indian media reported that cricketer Shreyas Iyer’s sister Shresta responded strongly to the backlash her brother received from Kohli’s fans.

Following Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 37 of IPL 2024, team captain Shreyas Iyer faced trolling on the social media which extended to his family members.

Taking to Instagram, Shresta reacted to the mention of her family during the trolling and expressed her anger. She said, “People target a player’s family just for supporting them. Whether we are present in the stadium or cheering from afar, our love for our team remains constant. Those pointing fingers at me show a level of narrow-mindedness that is not only ridiculous but also shameful,”.

She added that “I’ve supported Shreyas in many matches, most of which ended in victories. But perhaps facts hold no value for those trolling from behind a screen,”.

This is not the first time a player’s family has been targeted.

Earlier, Shubman Gill’s sister, Rohit Sharma’s daughter, and KL Rahul’s wife were also harassed by Kohli’s fans.