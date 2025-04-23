BISE Rawalpindi class 12th roll number slip 2025; Download online

RAWALPINDI – Final annual exams 2025 of intermediate part 2 or class 12th are going to start from next week and Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has started issuing roll number slips to the students.

Regular students studying in public colleges or affiliated institutions will get their roll number slips from the respective colleges. However, the private students can download their roll number slips from the official website of the Rawalpindi Board.

The examination will commence on April 29, 2025 when papers of Psychology will be taken in first group while Outlines of Home Economic sin the second shift.

However, the exam of English compulsory will be held on April 30 in both morning and evening shifts in jurisdiction of Lahore board.

It is mandatory for all public and private students to bring their roll number slips to appear in the examination as authorities will not allow them to enter the examination centre without it.

The roll number slips carries details of paper timings, examination centre address and date sheet of the candidate’s papers.

BISE Rawalpindi Roll Number Slips 2025

If you are private student, here’s a simple guide to help you download your roll number slip directly from the official BISE Rawalpindi website.

Visit Board site and navigate to the Roll Number Slip section

Enter your Online Form Number or B-Form Number or Roll Number

Click the Download Slips button to get yours.

Important Note

Make sure all information is entered accurately as per your admission record.

If your slip doesn’t appear, double-check your details or contact BISE Rawalpinid for assistance.

Print your roll number slip and keep it safe — it’s your mandatory to appear in the exams.