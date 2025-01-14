Petrol prices in Pakistan from January 16 amid expected increase

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to increase petroleum prices in Pakistan for second half of January 2025 amid upward trend in international market.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government will revise the petrol prices on Wednesday night, Jan 15, with new rates coming into effect from Thursday, Jan 16.

In Pakistan, the petrol and diesel prices are revised on fortnightly basis by the government.

Oil Prices in International Market

The fear for increase in petroleum prices in Pakistan stems from rising global oil prices as the US has imposed toughest yet sanctions on Russian oil supplies.

As of Jan 14’s early trading, Brent crude oil is being traded $80.79 a barrel, which is nearly four-month highs.

The sanctions are expected to cost Russia billions of dollars per month but at the same time it would affect the international oil prices.

Current Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan

The current and latest petrol price in Pakistan stands at Rs 252.66 per litre while High Speed Diesel is being sold for Rs258.34 per litre and Light Speed Diesel for Rs148.95 per litre.

Expected Petrol Prices in Pakistan on Jan 16

The government is expected to revise up the petrol prices in Pakistan by Rs3 to Rs5 per litre from January 16.

If an increase of Rs3 is approved, the new petrol price would be Rs255.66 per litre in Pakistan and it would be Rs257.66 in case the rate is jacked up by Rs5 per litre.