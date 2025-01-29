AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Expected Petrol Price in Pakistan from February 2025

Expected Petrol Price In Pakistan From February 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani government is set to jack up petrol and diesel rates for first half of February 2025, with the surge being expected around Rs5-6 per litre.

Sources familiar with the development said fuel rates are set to move up to Rs259-260, while diesel prices will move by around Rs265 per liter from February 2025. These price adjustments are amid fluctuations in the global oil market and the imposition of the Inland Freight Equalization Margin.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price
Petrol 256.13
Diesel 260.95

Expected Petrol Price Feb 2025

POLs Price
Petrol 259-260
Diesel 265-266

The above-mentioned rates are as per sources, and final decision will be made after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will submit a summary.

Oil prices stayed relatively steady after recent spike lately, when Libyan protesters threatened to block exports from two terminals. Oil rates have also been influenced by concerns over potential US tariffs on Canada and Mexico, which could raise crude oil prices.

UAE Petrol Price Update for February 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

