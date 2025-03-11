Expected new petrol prices in Pakistan from March 16 amid massive cut hopes

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are likely to see a big drop from March 16 as the second fortnightly review will be conducted later this week amid decreasing international oil prices.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is yet to sent its recommendations to the government for change in petroleum prices for second half of March 2025.

However, reports suggest that the petrol prices may be slashed by Rs15 to Rs13 per litre while the high speed diesel price by Rs11 per litre in Pakistan.

If approved, it would be a major relief for masses who are waiting for enjoying the fruit of decreasing inflation in the country.

The hopes for a massive cut in petrol and diesel prices sparked after international oil prices registered significant decline amid ongoing trade war between major economies.

As of March 11, Brent futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $69.22 a barrel, registering downward trend for second consecutive day.

Current and Latest Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Currently, per litre petrol is being sold for Rs255.63 in Pakistan while the high speed diesel is available at Rs258.64 per litre.

Expected Petrol Prices in Pakistan from March 16

The petrol price in Pakistan is expected to drop to Rs242.63 per litre if the government approves a reduction of Rs13 per litre. However, it would plunge to Rs240.63 per litre if a cut of Rs15 is announced on March 15.

Similarly, the price of high speed diesel is expected to drop to Rs247.64 per litre if the government announced a decline of Rs11 per litre.