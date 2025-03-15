New Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16, 2025

KARACHI – A surprising move by Pakistani government as prices of Petrol, and Diesel remain unchanged amid rumors that a significant price cut was on the cards for second half of March 2025.

On March 15, Finance Division shared a notification as prices of petrol remains at Rs 255.63, diesel at Rs 258.64, kerosene at Rs 168.12, and light diesel at Rs 153.

Petrol Price in Pakistan March 2025

Petroleum Price Petrol Rs 255.63 Diesel Rs 258.64 Kerosene Rs 168.12 Light Diesel Rs 153.00

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made announcement amid widespread speculations that the government would reduce fuel prices due to fluctuations in global oil prices and import premiums. However, the government opted not to cut prices and instead focused on maintaining fuel price stability.

As fuel prices would remain stable, the government is reportedly working on a package to cut electricity prices. The government intends to use the financial benefits created by the difference in global oil prices to pass on relief to the public through lower electricity tariffs. A comprehensive relief package is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.