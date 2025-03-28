New Petrol Price announced for April 2025 ahead of Eid; Check full rates

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a slight reduction in petrol prices by Rs1 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs. 254.63 per litre. However, the price of high-speed diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 258.64 per litre.

Pakistanis were expecting big cut in fuel rates but the rates remain almost same. The price cut comes just ahead of Eid, offering much-needed relief to the masses during the festive season.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products New Price Super 254.63 Diesel 258.64

The government’s decision to lower petrol prices follows a decrease in global oil prices, allowing the benefit to be passed on to consumers.

This reduction in petrol prices is seen as a positive step by the government to ease financial pressure on the public during one of the most significant celebrations of the year.