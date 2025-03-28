AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

New Petrol Price announced for April 2025 ahead of Eid; Check full rates

New Petrol Price Announced For April 2025 Ahead Of Eid Check Full Rates
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a slight reduction in petrol prices by Rs1 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs. 254.63 per litre. However, the price of high-speed diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 258.64 per litre.

Pakistanis were expecting big cut in fuel rates but the rates remain almost same. The price cut comes just ahead of Eid, offering much-needed relief to the masses during the festive season.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products New Price
Super 254.63
Diesel 258.64

New Petrol Price Announced For April 2025 Ahead Of Eid Check Full Rates

The government’s decision to lower petrol prices follows a decrease in global oil prices, allowing the benefit to be passed on to consumers.

New Petrol Price Announced For April 2025 Ahead Of Eid Check Full Rates

This reduction in petrol prices is seen as a positive step by the government to ease financial pressure on the public during one of the most significant celebrations of the year.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan mobilises emergency teams as death toll mounts in Myanmar, Thailand Earthquake

  • Business, Featured

Pakistan witnesses notable increase in digital payments

  • Featured, Top News

High-level huddle vows to counter extremists’ narratives through films, dramas

  • Business

Disclosure requirements enhanced for Asset Management Companies in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer