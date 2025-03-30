 Eidul Fitr Moon Sighting Updates In Pakistan 2025

ISLAMABAD – All eyes are on Ruet body members as Pakistanis are waiting for the announcement of Eidul Fitr 2025, with the moon sighting ritual being held across the country.

The annual moon sighting for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will start shortly as the top moon sighting committee Ruet-e-Hilal will collect testimonies from different regions, and that final announcement regarding Eid will be made once all witnesses and testimonies have been reviewed.

Eid 2025 Shawwal Moon Sighting in Pakistan

The key meeting of central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, where members will compile and analyse reports from zonal committees across provincial capitals.

Zonal committees in cities like Lahore, Karachi, and others are also gathering testimonies regarding the visibility of the Shawwal moon, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will make the final announcement after officially collecting moon sighting reports from various regions.

Lahore moon sighting

Pakistan Met Office said the duration of Shawwal moon sighting in Lahore is 74 minutes, and conditions are optimal to sight crescent with clear skies in provincial capital.

Weather Update: Perfect Visibility in capital

Weather in several regions remains sunny and clear, with low humidity is notably low, sitting at a dry 9%, making the air crisp and fresh. There is excellent visibility, which extends up to 10 kilometers. With cloud cover at 0% and a high cloud ceiling of 5900 meters, conditions are ideal for moon sighting.

When is Eid 2025 in Pakistan

As all eyes are on moon sighting, Eidul Fitr 2025 is likely to be marked on March 31 Monday and chances of 30 days Ramadan are thin.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for Muslims to gather in celebration, offer special prayers, and share meals with family and friends. The occasion also holds spiritual significance as Muslims give thanks to Allah for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan and offer charity to those in need.

The public is eagerly awaiting the final announcement from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which will determine the official start of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across Pakistan.

Eid Moon Prediction 2025

Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the country’s space agency, earlier confirmed that the new moon of Shawwal was formed on Saturday at around 4PM and is expected to be around 27 hours old by the time of sunset on Sunday.

This age makes it highly likely that the moon will be visible to the naked eye in the Asian nation, signaling the end of Holy Month and the start of Eid-ul-Fitr festivities. For the unversed, Eid moon needs to be at least 18 hours old at sunset, and with the moon being 27 hours old, conditions are favorable for the sighting.

Countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Sunday

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and the UK, will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30, 2025, after confirming the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. Other nations such as Paris and Trinidad and Tobago have also joined in the celebration.

Meanwhile, countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Iran, and Oman, along with Australia, Brunei, and Malaysia, will observe Eid on Monday, March 31, 2025, based on their local moon sighting reports.

Markets Packed in Lahore and Karachi ahead of Eid 2025

With only few hours left, markets in Lahore and Karachi are packed with shoppers preparing for the festivities.

In Lahore, Gulberg, Anarkali, Liberty Market, and Shah Alam Market, and in Karachi, areas like Saddar, Tariq Road, and Zainab Market, are bustling with activity. There is high demand for Eid gifts, new clothes, traditional sweets, and accessories, especially colorful bangles and mehndi designs.

Shopkeepers are working in extended shifts to meet the demand, with many offering discounts on various products. The shopping frenzy continues to grow as Eid draws near.

Security Beefed Up ahead of Eid 2025

Punjab authorities have deployed around 47,000 officers across the region to ensure safety during the Eid ul-Fitr festivities, with over 29,000 gatherings expected over the three-day holiday. This significant security push comes amid increasing militant activity in the country’s western provinces, bordering Afghanistan.

To safeguard citizens, over 21,000 Punjab Police officers will monitor key locations, including markets, mosques, and imambargahs, with continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras. Regional and district officers will supervise security operations across the province.

In addition, authorities have imposed strict measures against illegal activities such as one-wheeling, aerial firing, and kite flying, and will focus on protecting women and families from harassment. Special actions will be taken against any such violations.

Authorities continue to monitor the security situation closely, prioritizing public safety amid growing concerns over potential terrorist threats.

Eidul Fitr 2025 Holidays

The federal government has announced public holidays for Eid ul-Fitr from March 31 to April 2, 2025. In Punjab, school students will have an extended break from March 28 to April 6, with schools reopening on April 7.

The results for annual exams will be released on April 4. Additionally, federal educational institutions will observe holidays from March 31 to April 4, resuming on April 7.

This is a developing story, More Updates to Follow…