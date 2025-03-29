Beggars swarm Pakistani markets ahead of Eid 2025

KARACHI – Eidul-Fitr is almost here, and packs of charged beggars take over streets, public spaces in Pakistani bustling commercial markets, especially in major cities like Lahore, Karachi and Multan.

This Eid, busy Eid Markets saw a number of beggars as people from remote regions are heading to cities to milk the charitable spirit of the season. Eid season is considered a most lucrative time for beggars, and this year, the city’s streets, traffic signals, and shopping centers are once again filled with beggars of all ages and genders.

As some are going door to door in residential areas, asking for Fitrnaa, others approach crowds in markets. According to estimates, the number of beggars in only the port city of Karachi is over 4 lac.

With rising numbers, concerns over beggars during the festive season have prompted the city administration to launch its annual crackdown.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies failed to bring some relief to citizens who visited market. Additionally, the local administration has stepped up its operations against professional beggars, rounding them up and sending them to Edhi Homes for temporary shelter.

The problem of professional begging extends beyond Pakistan’s borders. Many beggars travel to Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia and Iraq during Eid and Ashura to seek alms in foreign currency. Due to complaints from Gulf countries, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has begun intercepting beggars at airports, placing 4,300 panhandlers on the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of a crackdown on this practice.