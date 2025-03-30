Eid 2025: Massive security push in Punjab to ensure foolproof security during Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab beefed up security with around 47,000 officers deployed across region during Eid ul-Fitr festivities.

Massive security deployment comes to ensure safety of citizens celebrating Eidul Fitr, with over 29,000 Eid gatherings expected to take place over the three-day holiday.

Eidul Fitr 2025

The special measures are being taken in wake of attacks as the country saw surge in militant activity in its western provinces, bordering Afghanistan, in recent months. This uptick in violence has prompted authorities to take extra precautions.

Punjab Police announced the deployment of more than 21,000 officers to monitor key locations, including markets, mosques, imambargahs, and other vital areas, with continuous surveillance through CCTV cameras. Regional and district police officers will supervise security measures in their respective areas throughout the holiday.

Stern warnings have been issued against illegal activities, such as one-wheeling, aerial firing, and kite flying, all of which are prohibited. Special measures will also be taken to ensure the safety of women and families, with strict action promised against any form of harassment.

In twin cities of Islamabad and Lahore, Police have also mobilized thousands of officers for the capital’s security during the festivities. More than 500 traffic officials have been deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize disruptions.

Authorities continue to monitor the security situation closely, with a focus on protecting the public from potential terrorist activities that have been increasingly prevalent in recent months.

Eid Moon Sighting

The annual moon sighting for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is being held across Pakistan, with religious authorities and local committees looking for visibility of Shawwal 1446 moon.

Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted tonight, as Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission SUPARCO said crescnet formed on March 29 at 3:58 PM (Pakistan time). By sunset on March 30, the moon will be approximately 27 hours old, making it visible in various regions of Pakistan.

Secretary General of Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council said the moon will be at least 18 hours old by sunset, which satisfies the minimum requirement for a valid sighting while gap between sunset and moonset will exceed the necessary 40-minute window in multiple cities, ensuring optimal conditions for visibility.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council anticipates no issues confirming moon’s appearance, hinting start of Eid celebrations on March 31. Local committees across Pakistan actively engaged in moon sightings, with reports being sent to the central body for final confirmation.

As the crescent moon sighting is confirmed across Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on March 31, 2025, bringing joy, unity, and festive spirit to communities across the nation