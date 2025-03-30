AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Lahore, Punjab weather update for Eid-ul-Fitr, next two days

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Mainly dry weather is predicted in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Eid-ul-Fitr and the next two days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province on Eid-ul-Fitr and the next two days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). Hot weather is expected in Lahore and other plain areas during the daytime.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, hot weather prevailed in Lahore and other plains during the daytime.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Maximum temperature in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 31°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 38 per cent.

Islamabad, Pakistan weather update for Eid-ul-Fitr, following two days

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Eid 2025: Massive security push in Punjab to ensure foolproof security during Eidul Fitr

  • Featured, Islamabad

Pollen count in Islamabad today – Sunday, March 30, 2025

  • Featured, Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather for Eid-ul-Fitr, next days of week

  • Pakistan

Islamkot to get state-of-the-art hospital

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer