Lahore, Punjab weather update for Eid-ul-Fitr, next two days

LAHORE – Mainly dry weather is predicted in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Eid-ul-Fitr and the next two days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province on Eid-ul-Fitr and the next two days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday). Hot weather is expected in Lahore and other plain areas during the daytime.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, hot weather prevailed in Lahore and other plains during the daytime.

Sargodha remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Maximum temperature in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 31°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 38 per cent.