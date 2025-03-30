Eid Mubarak, Chand Raat WhatsApp Status, Wishes Download 2025

Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Status Download – Eid Mubarak to all from Pakistan Observer as Shawwal moon is officially sighted, marking the arrival of Chand Raat, People across Pakistan and the world are preparing to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Wednesday, March 31, 2025.

Chand Raat is a time of celebration and anticipation as Muslims bid farewell to Ramadan and look forward to the joyous occasion of Eid. One of the most popular traditions of this night is sharing festive greetings and updates with loved ones, especially through WhatsApp statuses.

Eid Mubarak 2025 Status

For those looking to join in the festive mood, Eid Mubarak WhatsApp statuses are now available for download at our page. WhatsApp statuses have become the go-to way for people to connect with friends and family during this special occasion.

WhatsApp statuses are fun and meaningful way to spread the joy and excitement of Eidul Fitr with your loved ones.