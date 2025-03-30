Eidul Fitr 2025 on Monday as Shawwal 1446 moon sighted in Pakistan

LAHORE – Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee officially announced on Sunday that Eidul Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, March 31, 2025, after the Shawwal moon 1446 was sighted in Lahore, Islamabad and parts of region.

The decision was made after a meeting held at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, with zonal and district Ruet-i-Hilal committees convening at their respective locations.

Eid Moon 2025

The meeting, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, was attended by members of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, as well as officials from Met Office, Suparco, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Maulana Azad confirmed that testimonies of moon sightings had been received from across the country, making it clear that Eid would be celebrated on Monday. The announcement marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the joyous festivities of Eidul Fitr for Muslims nationwide.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has convened for its official meeting to confirm the moon sighting. Officials are currently collecting witnesses and testimonies from various regions to validate the moon sighting reports.

Citizens in both Lahore and Islamabad have reported spotting the crescent moon, with the weather conditions being clear, allowing for an unobstructed view of the sky.

Once the final confirmation is made, the announcement of Eidul Fitr will be made, ushering in the joyous festival for Muslims across the country. Stay tuned for further updates from the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.