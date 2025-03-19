AGL67.62▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)AIRLINK184.71▲ 0.85 (0.00%)BOP12.12▲ 0.3 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.4▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML46.71▲ 0.73 (0.02%)DGKC134.38▲ 1.62 (0.01%)FCCL47.52▲ 1.14 (0.02%)FFL16.15▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC141.58▲ 6.49 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▲ 0.12 (0.01%)KEL4.63▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.31▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF60.37▲ 1.2 (0.02%)NBP76.96▲ 2.95 (0.04%)OGDC225.48▲ 2.42 (0.01%)PAEL48.14▲ 3.19 (0.07%)PIBTL11.05▲ 0.39 (0.04%)PPL189.65▲ 2.6 (0.01%)PRL36.36▲ 0.09 (0.00%)PTC24.52▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)SEARL102.92▲ 1.97 (0.02%)TELE8.11▲ 0.23 (0.03%)TOMCL35.36▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11.26▲ 0.43 (0.04%)TREET22.89▲ 0.35 (0.02%)TRG70.31▲ 3.69 (0.06%)UNITY29.68▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)WTL1.4▲ 0.07 (0.05%)

Eidul Fitr 2025: Punjab govt announces holidays for Eid festivity

Eidul Fitr 2025 Punjab Govt Announces Holidays For Eid Festivity
ISLAMABAD – Punjab government on Wednesday announced Eidul Fitr holidays, announcing three day break from March 31 to April, 2, 2025.

The holidays will be observed from March 31 to April 2, providing three days off for the public. With Saturday and Sunday included, the total number of holidays for Eid will be five.

Punjab Eid Holidays 2025

The announcement of holidays is based on the observance of 29 fasting days, as Eid will fall on March 31. However, in the event that the moon is not sighted, the number of holidays may be reduced to two.

In line with tradition of moon sighting, four-day Eid holidays are typically declared, but government adjusted this based on lunar calendar. Institutions that typically observe a Saturday holiday will have two extra days off, including the weekend.

The federal government has also declared a three-day holiday, while employees in federal institutions will enjoy five days off due to the two-day weekend.

Web Desk (Lahore)

