AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Eid 2025 moon sighting update in Pakistan: Shawwal crescent birth time revealed

Eidul Fitr 2025 Moon Sighting Ruet Body Convenes Meeting On March 30
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – The Research Ruet-e-Hilal Council has made an important announcement regarding the birth of Shawwal moon, which will mark the end of holy month of Ramazan and start of Eidul Fitr 2025.

The council said the birth of the Shawwal moon will occur today, Saturday, at 3:58 PM.

On Sunday, at sunset, the age of the moon will be more than 26 hours, it said adding that the difference between the sunset and the moonset will be between 69 and 78 minutes.

In Karachi, the difference between sunset and moonset will be 69 minutes, in Gwadar 71 minutes, in Quetta and Lahore 74 minutes, while in Gilgit-Baltistan, the difference will be 78 minutes.

There are stronger chances that Eidul Fitr would be observed on March 31 across Pakistan. However, the final announcement will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Meeting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Islamabad tomorrow, March 30, for sighting of Shawwal 1446 Hijri Moon.

Moulana Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting. The Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also meet separately at their respective headquarters for sighting of the Eid-ul-Fitr Moon.

Eidul Fitr 2025 Holidays

The federal government has issued a notification for holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025.

According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays will be observed from Monday (March 31) to April 2.

Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramazan.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations: Pakistan Railways’ special train departs from Quetta to Peshawar

  • Featured, Pakistan

Suicide bomber blows himself up near BNP’s sit-in in Mastung

  • Pakistan

Lahore Safari Park, other recreational places to stay open into night during Eid holidays

  • Pakistan

Update on Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ahead of Eidul Fitr 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer