Pakistan notifies holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025

The federal government has issued a notification for Eidul Fitr holidays, starting from March 31.

As per the notification, the Eid holidays will be observed from March 31 to April 2 (Monday to Wednesday).

The federal government employees will enjoy five-day break as there are weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Pakistan’s top moon sighting body, is set to sight Shawwal Moon Sighting on March 30 ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025.

In a statement, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convened to observe the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which marks the potential end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The meeting will take place at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The committee comprising religious scholars, Met Officials, and other experts, will review moon sighting reports from various regions of South Asian nation.

Eid Moon Update in Pakistan 2025

As per the latest predictions by Suparco, and weather experts, the Shawwal moon is expected to be visible on March 30 Sunday, and Eid-ul-Fitr will likely fall on March 31, 2025 Monday.

As per Islamic tradition, sighting of crescent moon is a religious obligation, and Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will consider testimonies from across Pakistan before officially announcing the start of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muslims are eagerly awaiting the committee’s announcement, which will confirm the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the joyous occasion of Eid.