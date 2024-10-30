Dubai visit visa validity period for Pakistan – October 2024 Update

Dubai has become a tourism and business hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it offers thrilling entertainment activities and amicable policies for investors.

It is the reason the number of visitors from across the world, including Pakistan, to the city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to increase.

A number of Pakistanis travel to Dubai and other UAE emirates to explore the region, business opportunities or find employment.

The Arab country issues the visit visas for different periods with maximum limit of 90 days. However, the visa can be extended for another 90 days.

Dubai Visit Visa Validity Update

Once the visa is issued, there is a certain time period during which the visa-hold is required to enter the UAE. People travelling to Dubai after expiry of the visa validity period, they will not be allowed to enter the city after landing at the airport.

So, negligence can cost you heavily as you will have to bear the loss of return ticket, visa fee and other expense in case of expiry of validity period.

All visas are valid for 60 days for Pakistanis and other nationals from the date of issue until entry to the UAE, except the 48-hour and 96-hour visa Transit Visa (valid for 30 days).