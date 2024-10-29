What to do with your Dubai bank account after change in visa?

DUBAI – All residents in Dubai from Pakistani and other countries are required to hold a personal bank account to live Dubai.

The accounts are used for making online payments or receiving a monthly salary. Setting up an account is easy, and can be accomplished by visiting any local bank branch and providing the required documents.

Residents – whether employed by a company or self-employed – can choose from local, regional and foreign banks in Dubai.

Additionally, banks offer a wide range of privileges on debit and credit cards. These include discounts at restaurants, the cinema and local attractions, or free money transfers.

What happens to bank account if visa is changed?

In most cases, it is enough for the residents to Dubai to notify the bank immediately and submit the new visa along with supporting documents (eg: new job offer letter or company name change certificate).

“It is important to note that individual banks may have different procedures to handle this process, or may request additional documents if you have a loan or outstanding credit card balance with them,” read the Visit Dubai official website.