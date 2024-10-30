Nadra CNIC address modification fee in Pakistan – October 2024

LAHORE – The National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) is the competent authority to issue Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to eligible citizens of Pakistan.

Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for CNIC, which is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules.

The CNIC of a citizen carries details related to date of birth, name, father name, address and others. All the information mentioned on the ID card is provided by the applicant.

However, if the applicants want to modify the details regarding his/her temporary or permanent address, they can visit any nearby Nadra office for modification along with relevant documents.

Documents Required for Change in Address on Nadra ID Card

The applicants who want to modify the address are required to present the supporting documents in this regard.

Present/Temporary Address Modification

Parents/siblings/children)/spouse’s ID cards with same address OR utility bill (computerized electricity, gas or water) with same name and address OR any property document of applicant/parent OR Rent Deed /affidavit from house owner.

Permanent Address Modification:

Color scanned image of ID cards of blood relative (blood relative means: parents/siblings/children)/spouse’s ID cards with same address OR utility bill (Computerized electricity, gas or water) with same name and address.

If utility bill/blood relative/spouse registration document is not available, permanent address can be changed on the production of any property document on applicant / parents name OR Affidavit along with CNIC copy & property document from house owner OR verified Local/Domicile/PRC Certificate OR Allotment letter on applicant/parent/spouse name, read official website of Nadra

Nadra Fee for Address Modification on CNIC

Since changing address on ID card is a printable modification, Nadra offers three categories – normal, urgent and executive – for fee. It receives Rs750 in normal category for address change modification, Rs1,500 in urgent and Rs2,500 for executive category.