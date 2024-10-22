AGL38.44▲ 0.37 (0.01%)AIRLINK137.64▲ 0.79 (0.01%)BOP5.42▲ 0.01 (0.00%)CNERGY3.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL7.74▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.85▼ -0.05 (0.00%)DGKC80.55▲ 0.19 (0.00%)FCCL29.54▲ 0.63 (0.02%)FFBL55.93▼ -1.11 (-0.02%)FFL9.11▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)HUBC105.36▲ 1.65 (0.02%)HUMNL14.06▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.23▲ 0.5 (0.13%)KOSM8.24▲ 0.06 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▲ 0.41 (0.01%)NBP69.1▲ 0.81 (0.01%)OGDC166.97▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PAEL25.18▲ 0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL6.74▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)PPL130.17▲ 0.67 (0.01%)PRL23.72▲ 0.1 (0.00%)PTC15.66▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL61.24▲ 0.27 (0.00%)TELE7.03▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL36.13▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP7.8▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET15.16▲ 0.25 (0.02%)TRG44.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)UNITY25.54▲ 0.12 (0.00%)WTL1.25▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Dengue alert issued in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A Dengue alert has been issued due to the conducive environment for mosquito breeding in Pakistan.

“The prevailing atmospheric factors are favouring the conducive environment for dengue”, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned in the dengue alert issued on Tuesday.

Based on the current meteorological conditions and anticipated future seasonal outlook and trends of atmospheric variables, it is expected that dengue cases may likely decline in November.

“However, the next two weeks are still crucial, as the prevailing atmospheric factors are favouring the conducive environment for dengue”, reads the dengue alert.

The PMD has urged all the stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures to address the prevailing dengue situation in Pakistan.

“National health agencies and dengue control centres are advised to stay updated on the latest information from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) website: http://www.pmd.gov.pk”, the alert reads.

Staff Report

