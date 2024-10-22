PMD issues advisory about early setting of smog in Lahore, other Punjab cities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan experiences an alarming increase in smog levels across major cities, conditions usually not associated with October.

Punjab cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad are the worst affected.

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog and is developed from November to mid-December.

“Pakistan can face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities, exacerbated by recent stable meteorological conditions”, reads the advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

A combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and conducive weather patterns may lead to an increase in air pollution, posing threats to public health and the environment in the coming days.

Stable weather conditions, particularly during the autumn and winter months, will be contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere.

Limited wind movement, lower temperatures, and humidity can prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger over cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad.

Impacts: The rise in smog levels may trigger an increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with preexisting health conditions, are at heightened risk.

Poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. Outdoor activities can also be disrupted.