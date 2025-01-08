Changan Alsvin 2025 Price Update and Installment Plans

Alsvin remains one of budget friendly sedans in Pakistan known for cluster of features and uber friendly design. The sedan of Changan Auto is available in three variants: 1.37L Comfort, 1.5L Comfort, and 1.5L Lumiere in Pakistan, with price starting at Rs3.8Million in 2025.

The entry level car of the company comes with latest design with notable grille, LED DRLs, and an electric sunroof in upper variant. It also offers comfortable interior with faux leather seats, floating display, and key safety features like multiple airbags. Despite concerns over build quality and parts availability, Alsvin offers good value for money in currently market.

If you are looking to get the car on easy installment, Alsvin Lumiere is available with down payment of Rs.1,375,300. The monthly payment is Rs83,452, if you go for 5-year plan. The car is also available in several options.

Alsvin Installment Plans in Pakistan 2025

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,574,000 Upfront Payment 20% (Residual Value) Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,372,200 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,375,300 Monthly Payment Rs. 83,452 Number of Months 60 Rent Per Month Rs. 83,452

4-Year Installment Plan

Attribute Details Vehicle Details Alsvin Lumiere Black Edition Price of Vehicle Rs. 4,574,000 Upfront Payment 20% (Residual Value) Security Deposit (30%) Rs. 1,372,200 Processing Fee Rs. 3,100 Total Upfront Rs. 1,375,300 Monthly Payment Rs. 91,739 Number of Months 48 Rent Per Month Rs. 91,739

3-Year Installment Plan