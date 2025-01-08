New Pattern for Class 9th Islamiat Paper in Punjab; full details here

LAHORE – Islamiat exam for Class 9 will be held under new pattern as board officials allotted 100 Marks, and changed duration for the paper.

In a major change for 2025 examinations, the Islamiat compulsory exam for 9th-grade students will be conducted for 100 marks. The educational boards have issued official instructions to all schools regarding this update.

Candidates will get three hours to complete the Islamiat exam as Punjab Textbook Board released model paper for Islamiat exam to assist students in preparation. These model papers have been uploaded to sites of all educational boards.

Both, Islamiat and Pak Studies exams used to be conducted for 50 marks in as the new changes will provide students comprehensive evaluation of their knowledge of Islamic subject.

This year, Matric exams will start on March 4, 2025, with the Arabic and History papers, and end on March 25, 2025, with the Punjabi exam. Class 9 exams will start on March 25, 2024, with English, and the final paper will be on April 18, 2024, for Punjabi. Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed from March 29 to April 4, 2025.

Let it be known that the practical exams for both Class 9th and 10th grades will start after mid-April.