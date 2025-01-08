Islamabad, Pakistan weather; frost, gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Cold and dry weather is likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is likely in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Moderate to dense fog is likely in northeast Punjab, while shallow to moderate in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

Frost is likely to occur in the twin cities and at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and upper Punjab during morning hours. Gusty winds are likely in most central and southern parts of the country during afternoon.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will remain between 00-02°C on Thursday and -01 to 01°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will remain between 02-04°C on Thursday and 01-03°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country while, very cold in hilly areas. Fog persisted in eastern Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 13°C below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -11°C, Kalam at -09°C, Gupis at -08°C, Kalat and Skardu at -07°C, Quetta at -06°C, Hunza at -05°C, and Drosh, Chitral, Gilgit and Parachinar at -03°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 02°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 21 per cent.