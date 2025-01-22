‘Bijli Sahulat Package’ extended for IESCO consumers for two months

ISLAMABAD – A sigh of relief for Islamabad power consumers as the ‘Bijli Sahulat Package’ on electricity bills has been extended til February 2025.

People in the country’s financial capital Islamabad witnessed the winter relief program which offered relief for consumers. As per Islamabad Electric Supply Company officials, consumers got over Rs100 million in relief, while commercial users enjoyed over Rs50 million in relief.

In total, Islamabad Electric company officials distributed over Rs250 million in relief last month. The surge in electricity usage during the coming months would qualify for assistance under the same package.

In this regard, special instructions have been issued to computer centers and field offices to ensure smooth and effective implementation of the relief measures. Those who want to know more about the issue can reach out to their nearest IESCO office for support.

Last week, the federal cabinet approved the power division’s plan to revise agreements with over dozen independent power producers (IPPs), in the latest bid to cut Rs1.4 trillion. This ending power purchase agreements with five old IPPs in October, and settling with eight bagasse-based IPPs in December, which together are expected to save around Rs650 billion.

The revised agreements will reduce IPPs’ profits and costs by Rs802 billion and deduct Rs35 billion in excess profits. These efforts are part of broader reforms aimed at reducing circular debt, lowering electricity prices, and benefiting consumers.