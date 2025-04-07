AGL67.02▼ -3.39 (-0.05%)AIRLINK165.36▼ -10.19 (-0.06%)BOP10.39▼ -0.62 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.83▼ -0.46 (-0.06%)DCL8.84▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML44.43▼ -3.41 (-0.07%)DGKC124.91▼ -7.19 (-0.05%)FCCL45.65▼ -1.58 (-0.03%)FFL15.12▼ -0.9 (-0.06%)HUBC135.28▼ -7.04 (-0.05%)HUMNL12.85▼ -0.45 (-0.03%)KEL4.19▼ -0.25 (-0.06%)KOSM5.47▼ -0.43 (-0.07%)MLCF59.43▼ -2.37 (-0.04%)NBP75.92▼ -2.58 (-0.03%)OGDC213.07▼ -13.7 (-0.06%)PAEL42.01▼ -2.79 (-0.06%)PIBTL9.93▼ -0.54 (-0.05%)PPL174.79▼ -11.13 (-0.06%)PRL34.36▼ -2.8 (-0.08%)PTC22.7▼ -1.35 (-0.06%)SEARL93.75▼ -6.54 (-0.07%)TELE7.12▼ -0.61 (-0.08%)TOMCL33.03▼ -1.42 (-0.04%)TPLP10.21▼ -0.82 (-0.07%)TREET21.08▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG60.93▼ -5.07 (-0.08%)UNITY26.12▼ -2.12 (-0.08%)WTL1.28▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)

Bundu Khan Sweets, Dar-e-Arqam, The Smart School among 91 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 91 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 37 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 29 in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 25 in Shadman and Gujjarpura for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Bundu Khan Bakers & Sweets, Dar-e-Arqam School, The Smart School, Kanz-ul-Iman School, The Reward School, Garrison Grammar School, New Vision School & Academy, Dignity Public School, private hospital, workshops, grocery stores, offices, shops and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served on these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.

Staff Report

