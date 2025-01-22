Defiant Malik Riaz refuses to testify amidst growing pressure in £190 million case

ISLAMABAD – Malik Riaz, the founder of Bahria Town, remained in the headlines as Pakistani government is set to start an extradition treaty with United Arab Emirates to bring back the property tycoon.

Despite immense pressure, Malik Riaz made it clear that he will not testify against anyone, despite mounting pressures. In a bold statement, the owner of Pakistna’s largest private real estate company said that no amount of oppression or blackmail would force him to become a political pawn.

He reaffirmed his stance in a social media post as he refused to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) remains unchanged, no matter the consequences. He mentioned numerous challenges, including delays and obstacles from officials, but said he is committed to his vision for the people of Pakistan.

Addressing NAB’s recent press release, Malik Riaz dismissed it as another attempt at blackmail, reiterating that he would not be intimidated. He made it clear that the truth about the past 3 decades, with ample evidence, remains protected. He also revealed that his principled stance on this issue had led to his move abroad, where he continues to focus on his international business ventures, including BT Properties in UAE.

His recent statement underscores unwavering commitment to standing by his principles, vowing that no external pressure will change his resolve. His refusal to testify is a bold declaration of his determination to remain unshaken by political manipulation or attempts to use him against others.