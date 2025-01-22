Quetta, Balochistan weather; more rain, snowfall likely

QUETTA – More light rains with snowfall over the hills are likely in Quetta and parts of Balochistan on Wednesday evening/night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts.

Under these conditions, cold and partly cloudy weather is likely in most district of the province on Wednesday evening/night. Light rain with light snowfall over the hills are likely at isolated places in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Sibbi and Barkhan.

On Thursday, cold and dry weather will likely prevail in most district of the province and very cold in northern parts.

Quetta’s minimum temperature will likely remain between -03°C to -01°C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, rain and snowfall occurred at isolated places in north Balochistan during the last 24 hours. Cold and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Kalat 03, Sibbi 02, Barkhan 01

Quetta and Kalat remained the coldest places in Balochistan where the temperature dropped to 01°C. In Quetta and Kalat, relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 86 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively.