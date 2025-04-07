AGL67.98▼ -2.43 (-0.03%)AIRLINK171.9▼ -3.65 (-0.02%)BOP10.72▼ -0.29 (-0.03%)CNERGY8.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.85▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML45.65▼ -2.19 (-0.05%)DGKC128.1▼ -4 (-0.03%)FCCL46.08▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)FFL15.73▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.53▼ -3.79 (-0.03%)HUMNL13.09▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)KEL4.3▼ -0.14 (-0.03%)KOSM5.65▼ -0.25 (-0.04%)MLCF59.9▼ -1.9 (-0.03%)NBP76.55▼ -1.95 (-0.02%)OGDC216.65▼ -10.12 (-0.04%)PAEL42.45▼ -2.35 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.1▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL178▼ -7.92 (-0.04%)PRL35.95▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)PTC23.25▼ -0.8 (-0.03%)SEARL96.3▼ -3.99 (-0.04%)TELE7.45▼ -0.28 (-0.04%)TOMCL33.7▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)TPLP10.67▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)TREET21.24▼ -0.78 (-0.04%)TRG63.65▼ -2.35 (-0.04%)UNITY27.2▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)WTL1.31▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Bears take charge as PSX plunges over 3,000 points 

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in red on Monday, the first day of the new business week, as bears have taken control of the trading floor.

The KSE-100 index benchmark has lost 3,172.29 points during intraday trading with the current index hovering at 115,619.37 points, with a negative change of 2.67%. So far, 54,568,388 shares worth Rs4.756 billion have been traded.

On Friday, the stock market closed at 118,791.66 points as it lost 146 points after it surged to record high due to massive buying rally.

The bloodbath at the PSX is being attributed to international tariff war ignited by US President Donald Trump, who has imposed reciprocal tariffs on countries, including Pakistan.

For Pakistan, there is new 29percent tariff on goods and it raised concerns, especially for those related to country’s most critical export sectors, including textiles, leather, and other manufacturing industries.

Under the new US trade policy, the US will impose 26% reciprocal tariff on India, 34% on China, 20% on European Union, 10% on Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Afghanistan.

The US has also imposed 37% tariff on Bangladesh, 24% on Japan, 17% on Israel and 10% on the United Kingdom.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

