BCCI pressures ICC over Champions Trophy 2025 opening ceremony, captains’ meet in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which previously forced the ICC Champions Trophy to adopt a hybrid model using its financial influence, is now raising concerns over the tournament’s opening ceremony and captains’ meet in Pakistan.

As per details, Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy from February 19, with India playing its matches in Dubai under the hybrid model. One semi-final will also be held in Dubai, and if India reaches the final, the championship decider will also be played there.

After insisting on shifting its matches to Dubai, India is now resisting the idea of hosting the opening ceremony and captains’ trophy shoot and joint press conference in Pakistan.

The Indian media started reporting through “the sources” that Indian Captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the event.

According to the Indian media reports, when new BCCI Secretary Debojit Saikia was asked about Rohit Sharma’s visit to Pakistan, he stated that no such proposal had been received and nor had it been discussed with the ICC.

The BCCI sources were also quoted as saying that they would not comply with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) demands.

The Indian media reports further suggested that if the Indian team does not participate, the opening ceremony and captains’ meet would be kept low-profile.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah is the son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah.

If India fails to reach the final, the title match will be played in Lahore. However, it will be intriguing to see whether Jay Shah travels to Pakistan to present the trophy.

Web Desk Staff

