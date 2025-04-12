Quetta Gladiators kick off PSL 10 with clinical win over Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators started their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 campaign on a high note with clinical win over Peshawar Zalmi in second match of the tournament at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Batting first after being put in by Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, Quetta posted an imposing total of 216 for 3 in their 20 overs, riding on explosive knocks from Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen. The pair gave Quetta a flying start, stitching together 88 runs in less than seven overs. Allen hammered a quickfire 53 off 25 balls, smashing five fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Sufiyan Muqeem.

Saud Shakeel anchored the innings with a fluent 59 from 42 deliveries, hitting eight boundaries and two sixes. He was well supported by Hasan Nawaz, who contributed a solid 41 off 32 balls. After the quick departure of both batters, Kusal Mendis (35) and Rilee Rossouw (21)** took charge and added an unbeaten 58-run stand to close the innings strongly.

In reply, Abrar Ahmed turned the game in Quetta’s favor with a match-winning spell, taking four wickets to dismantle Zalmi’s batting lineup. His performance ensured Quetta maintained control throughout the second innings.

On the bowling front for Zalmi, Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph, and Sufiyan Muqeem managed one wicket apiece, but the bowling attack struggled to contain the flow of runs.

With this win, Quetta Gladiators have made a strong statement early in the tournament, while Peshawar Zalmi will be looking to regroup ahead of their next fixture.

After being put into bat, two-time champions Qalandars were dismissed for 139 in 19.2 overs. Only four batters — Abdullah Shafique (66, 38b, 6x4s, 3x6s), Sikandar Raza (23, 21b, 3x4s, 1×6), Daryl Mitchell (13, 14b, 2x4s) and Haris Rauf (10, 10b, 2x4s) — managed to reach double figures.

Gladiators vs Zalmi Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haseebullah, Khawaja Nafay, Kyle Jamieson, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Zeeshan, Hasan Nawaz, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Luke Wood, Maaz Sadaqat, Max Bryant, Mehran Mumtaz, Mitchell Owen, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris (WK), Nahid Rana, Najibullah Zadran, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore