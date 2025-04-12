AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Pakistan to prosecute deported Beggars under Anti-Terrorism Law

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government decided to prosecute those deported under the Anti-Terrorism Act as Islamabad ramped up efforts to curb the manace.

UAE, KSA and several countries ramped up scrutiny amid growing number of Pakistanis engaging in begging and other offenses. To curb the menace, authorities in Pakistan are set to roll out legal amendments to strengthen Anti-Terrorism Act.

The new legal framework will empower law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue more efficiently and prevent further deportations. UAE has been vocal in its concerns as growing trend prompted Gulf nation to take stricter stance against such activities.

Pakistani officials are concerned that actions of these families could harm the nation’s international reputation and are therefore taking swift legal steps to address the issue.

The move to prosecute deported beggars under Anti-Terrorism Act shows Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s global standing and addressing illegal immigration concerns.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held swcores of individuals deported from Saudi Arabia for begging under Umrah visas. The suspects, from various districts in Pakistan, had been begging in Saudi Arabia for several months.

FIA and other departments also increased its monitoring of immigration activities and is taking legal action against those involved in begging.

UAE Beggar arrested with Rs1 Million Pakistani rupees collected in 3 days

Web Desk (Lahore)

