On-grid solar system prices increase in Pakistan – Latest rates Jan 2025

LAHORE – Prices of solar panels have registered significant increase in Pakistan, rising price of on-grid systems for both domestic and commercial users.

The rise in solar panel prices comes months before the start of summer season when the consumption of electricity increases massively.

Reports said the prices of solar panels have been increased by Rs4 to Rs5 per watt in local market of Pakistan.

As a result of this price hike, the cost of installing solar systems has also increased. The additional cost for installing a solar system now ranges from Rs35,000 to Rs175,000.

Solar System Latest Price

The prices are different for solar systems of various capacities in the market. A 5 kW system is priced at Rs550,000 while a 7 kW system is available for Rs625,000.

Similarly, the price of a 10 kW system stands at Rs850,000 while a 12 kW system is priced at Rs975,000, and a 15 kW system at Rs1,150,000.

These prices are for on-grid systems, and for hybrid systems, an additional cost for batteries will need to be paid by the customers.

Note: The prices can differ as various companies sell solar panels and systems in Pakistan.