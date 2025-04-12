AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Former England fast bowler James Anderson awarded knighthood

LONDON – Former England fast bowler James Anderson has been awarded a knighthood in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

The 42-year-old retired from Test cricket in July 2024 and is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history, with 704 wickets.

Only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) have taken more wickets than him.

Chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Richard Thompson, congratulated Anderson, saying, “Many congratulations to Sir Jimmy Anderson. This honour is thoroughly deserved for an English legend. His skill, dedication, and sportsmanship have inspired cricketers and fans not only in England but around the world,”.

An ECB social media account also posted congratulations, saying: “Sir Jimmy Anderson – it suits you.”

According to foreign media, the Resignation Honours List is a tradition in the UK in which outgoing prime ministers nominate individuals for various honours.

James Anderson made his ODI debut against Australia in December 2002 and started his Test career in May 2003. Over his international career, he played 188 Test matches and 194 One Day Internationals.

Web Desk Staff

