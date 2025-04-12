Eight Pakistani workers brutally murdered in Iran’s Sistan region

QUETTA – Pakistani workers massacred in Iran’s Sistan Baluchistan region by terror group Baloch Nationalist Army.

Initial probe reveals the murdered men hailed from Punjab’s Bahawalpur district who were killed with their hands and feet bound. The incident occurred in the remote village of Haizabad, located in Mehrestan district, which is away from the city center.

The group of Pakistani workers had been living and working in small auto workshop specializing in car painting, repairs, and polishing. Those who lost their lives were identified as Dilshad, his son Naeem, as Jafar, Danish, Nasir, and three others.

The deceased men were said to be motor mechanics, locals said as assailants stormed the workshop during the night and opened fire, killing all occupants at the scene.

Iranian security forces later recovered the bodies and sealed off the area. Authorities in Iran have launched an investigation, though no group has claimed responsibility.

Early reports suggest attack may have been carried out by Baloch militant organization operating in the region. Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran dispatched representatives to the site to verify the victims’ identities and coordinate with Iranian authorities.

Pakistani Officials are in close contact with Iranian authorities as all necessary steps are being taken to support the victims’ families and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The incident sparked outrage and grief in Bahawalpur, where families await official confirmation and the repatriation of the victims’ bodies. Pakistani officials have called for a swift investigation and increased security measures for Pakistani workers in the border regions.