KARACHI – Chinese auto giant BYD is all set to introduce BYD Shark 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) – which is said to Pakistan’s first-ever hybrid pickup truck.
After coming into limelight at PAS 2024, Shark 6 is set to lock horns with diesel-powered giants like Toyota Hilux Revo, ISUZU D-Max, and JAC T9 Hunter.
BYD Shark 6 comes with 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with dual electric motors, the vehicle offers combined output of 321kW and 650Nm of torque. With electric-only range of up to 85 km and a total range of 800 km, it promises both performance and efficiency — making it ideal for urban commutes and rugged terrains alike.
BYD Shark 6
|Specs
|Details
|Powertrain
|1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine + Dual Electric Motors
|Power Output
|321 kW
|Torque
|650 Nm
|0–100 km/h Acceleration
|5.7 seconds
|Battery Capacity
|29.58 kWh
|Electric Range
|Up to 85 km
|Total Range
|Up to 800 km
|Towing Capacity
|2,500 kg
|Payload Capacity
|790 kg
|Platform
|BYD DMO Super Hybrid AWD
|Terrain Modes
|Three modes
|Traction Features
|Virtual lock for improved traction
|V2L Technology
|Vehicle-to-load (V2L)
|Suspension
|Independent coil-sprung rear suspension
|Infotainment System
|15.6-inch rotating touchscreen display
|Instrument Cluster
|10.25-inch digital display
Its interior features a bold black-and-orange theme, while the exterior reflects rugged style, inspired by off-road champions like the Ford Raptor.
BYD Shark 6 Price
BYD Shark 6 price in international market range from $25,000 to 38,000 US dollar. In Pakistan, the price will be revealed in months to come.
With rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, the Shark 6 could be the perfect bridge between utility and sustainability in Pakistan. Its entry is expected to redefine the local 4×4 and pickup market, offering a cleaner, smarter, and more technologically advanced option for professionals, adventurers, and eco-conscious drivers.
While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, industry insiders expect BYD Mega Motors to make a formal announcement later this year — possibly by October 2025.
BYD showcases flagship electric vehicles at Pakistan Auto Show 2024