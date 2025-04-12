KARACHI – Chinese auto giant BYD is all set to introduce BYD Shark 6 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) – which is said to Pakistan’s first-ever hybrid pickup truck.

After coming into limelight at PAS 2024, Shark 6 is set to lock horns with diesel-powered giants like Toyota Hilux Revo, ISUZU D-Max, and JAC T9 Hunter.

BYD Shark 6 comes with 1.5L turbo petrol engine paired with dual electric motors, the vehicle offers combined output of 321kW and 650Nm of torque. With electric-only range of up to 85 km and a total range of 800 km, it promises both performance and efficiency — making it ideal for urban commutes and rugged terrains alike.

BYD Shark 6

Specs Details Powertrain 1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine + Dual Electric Motors Power Output 321 kW Torque 650 Nm 0–100 km/h Acceleration 5.7 seconds Battery Capacity 29.58 kWh Electric Range Up to 85 km Total Range Up to 800 km Towing Capacity 2,500 kg Payload Capacity 790 kg Platform BYD DMO Super Hybrid AWD Terrain Modes Three modes Traction Features Virtual lock for improved traction V2L Technology Vehicle-to-load (V2L) Suspension Independent coil-sprung rear suspension Infotainment System 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen display Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch digital display

Its interior features a bold black-and-orange theme, while the exterior reflects rugged style, inspired by off-road champions like the Ford Raptor.

BYD Shark 6 Price

BYD Shark 6 price in international market range from $25,000 to 38,000 US dollar. In Pakistan, the price will be revealed in months to come.

With rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, the Shark 6 could be the perfect bridge between utility and sustainability in Pakistan. Its entry is expected to redefine the local 4×4 and pickup market, offering a cleaner, smarter, and more technologically advanced option for professionals, adventurers, and eco-conscious drivers.

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, industry insiders expect BYD Mega Motors to make a formal announcement later this year — possibly by October 2025.