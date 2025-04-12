Islamabad United’s top-order batter Colin Munro sets new PSL record

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United’s top-order batter Colin Munro set a new record in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Aggressive batter Colin Munro played an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 42 balls, and played an important role in victory for Islamabad United against the Lahore Qalandars.

With this half-century, the left-handed batter broke the record previously held by Quetta Gladiators’ former captain Rilee Rossouw.

Colin Munro has now become the foreign player with the most half-centuries in PSL history.

His fifty against Lahore was his 13th in the PSL, and surpassed Rilee Rossouw’s record of 12 fifties.

Player Teams Runs Colin Munro Islamabad United 1476 Rilee Rossouw Quetta Gladiators 2015 Luke Ronchi Islamabad United 1020 Jason Roy Quetta Gladiators 1260

Other top foreign batters with the most half-centuries in PSL include Luke Ronchi, Jason Roy, and Shane Watson.

It may be mentioned here that the record for the most 50+ scores overall in PSL history is held by Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam who has scored 35 fifties so far.

In the tournament’s opening match of PSL 10, defending champions Islamabad United defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United successfully chased Lahore Qalandars’ target of 140 runs in the 18th over.