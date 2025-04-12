Set back to Karachi Kings as Litton Das ruled out of PSL 10 due to injury

KARACHI – A major setback to Karachi Kings as their star batter Litton Das withdrew from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after getting injured during a practice session.

The Bangladeshi top-order player sustained a right thumb injury during a training session.

Later, the medical scans confirmed a hairline fracture and ruled him out of action for at least two weeks.

Following the diagnosis, the 30-year-old has returned to Bangladesh for further evaluation and rehabilitation, leaving Karachi Kings to start their PSL journey without one of their key batters.

The franchise, now captained by David Warner, is due to play its first match of the tournament against Multan Sultans on Saturday night at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Taking to social media, Litton Das said, “I was eagerly looking forward to representing Karachi Kings in this year’s PSL, but unfortunately, I injured my finger during training. Scans revealed a minor fracture, which will take a couple of weeks to heal. Sadly, this means my PSL journey has ended before it even began. I’m heading back to Bangladesh and would appreciate your prayers for a speedy recovery. Wishing Karachi Kings the best of luck this season,”.

Karachi Kings have now started to explore new optons for replacment of Litton Das in a bid to maintain depth and balance.

Despite the early blow, the Kings are quite determined to stay competitive.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10:

David Warner (Captain), Abbas Afridi, Adam Milne (Platinum) James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (Diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal (Gold) Arafat Minhas (Brand Ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (Silver) Fawad Ali, Riazullah (Emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (Supplementary)