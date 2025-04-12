Budget-friendly Paris travel guide for visitors: Top 5 must-visit attractions

PARIS – When it comes to France, the one not to miss city that pops up for visitors is Paris, the fashion capital of the world known for its unique sense of fashion and elegance.

If you have also got the visa to visit France, Paris should be on your list as no visit to France is complete without vising this city lined with architectural marvels and historic landmarks.

Without any further delay, let’s start with our guide to visiting Paris and bear in mind that this guide is being compiled by by me after visiting Paris recently and so the information is first hand and up to date.

Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is undoubtedly one of the most iconic landmarks in the world and a must-see when visiting Paris and I had marked it at the top of my itinerary of France visit.

The interesting facts about the Eiffel Tower include its height of 324 meters but the most important aspect of this destination is that it was constructed for the 1889 World’s Fair but has stood the test of time to become a magnet for the tourists including myself.

For those who are visiting first time, let me explain that to visit this place, you need to simply go to the Google Maps and insert Eiffel Tower as your destination. Then you can see the bus or train leading to the Eiffel Tower from your place off residence.

To simply this further, Bir-Hakeim on Metro Line 6 and Champ-de-Mars Tour-Eiffel on RER Line C are closest to Eiffel Tower but again it depends on where you are staying to select the bus or train though I took the RER line for visiting the tower.

The best thing about the Eiffel Tower is that one can visit it for free; however, if you want to go to the second floor of the tower – which has restaurants and offers amazing views – you will have to get a ticket.

The ticket price for an adult visiting the second floor through stairs is 14.50 Euros while the price is 23.10 for visiting the same floor through lift. Persons with disabilities have been offered reduced ticket price.

It is to be kept in mind that the ticket availability depends on the number of people visiting the tower on that specific day and one must consult the official website before planning the tour.

Here’s the official website: toureiffel.paris

Louvre Museum

We have all heard about the famous portrait of Mona Lisa painted by Leonardo Da Vinci; however, many of us don’t know where that portrait is displayed for visitors.

Let me take you to an interesting and fun-filled museum which has displayed this art piece and it is none other than the Louvre Museum in Paris which attracted me to visit this place even if it takes hours.

The Louvre Museum is a treasure trove of art and history, making it a must-visit for anyone traveling to Paris. It is among the largest and most famous museums in the world and houses an extraordinary collection spanning thousands of years, from ancient civilizations to modern masterpieces.

The most famous art piece named ‘Mona Lisa’ is on display in this museum and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each month including me.

Mystery has surrounded this art piece regarding whether the woman painted by Da Vinci named ‘Lisa Gherardini’ is smiling or sad. Let me add here that I got to know that Monna in Italian is a polite way of addressing a woman originating as ma donna—similar to Ma’am, Madam, or my lady in English though the painting name is Mona Lisa with a single ‘n’.

I was stunned to see that the art piece is so precious that it is housed in a bullet-proof glass and covered from all sides. Interestingly, no other art work was that protected in the museum as this portrait and at the time of my visit, three security officials were specifically deputed close to the portrait of Mona Lisa.

Another interesting fact about Mona Lisa quoted by the Guinness world record is that it has the highest known insurance valuation at $100 million assessed for its move from the Louvre in Paris, France, to Washington, DC, USA and then New York City, New York, USA for a special exhibition in 1960s and in today’s terms the valuation is around $1 billion; however, insurance was not concluded because the cost of the highest security precautions was less than that of the premiums.

Do you actually know that the portrait measuring 77 x 53 cm (30 x 20 7/8 in) was not that famous just a century ago. It was in 20th century that its theft and high-profile investigations made it world-famous. ‘Mona Lisa’ portrait was stolen in 1911 from the Louvre after which it became famous. Among those who were accused of stealing this masterpiece included French poet Guillaume Apollinaire and Pablo Picasso but they were cleared of the charges.

Let’s get back to the Louvre museum and explore another master piece named ‘Venus de Milo’ which was carved from marble by Alexandros, a sculptor of Antioch on the Maeander River about 150 BCE. History tells us that it was found in pieces on the Aegean island of in 1820, and was subsequently presented to Louis XVIII who then donated it to the Louvre in 1821.

Apart from these two master pieces, the museum is a must visit for the admirers of art and culture who would find many other marvels of art in the museum.

I was pleasantly surprised to see that there is an Islamic section in the museum as well which portrays Islamic art and works of calligraphers. Interestingly, this section of the museum also caught the attention of visitors irrespective of religion.

The top tip for vising the museum is that the entry is free on the first Friday of every month though otherwise the ticket costs 22€ for an adult. I would also like to recommend that even if you are visiting on first Friday, make sure to get the ticket which will be free but it would save you from the hassle of standing in long queues as there is a separate lane for those who have tickets (even if the tickets are free on first Friday of every month).

To visit the museum, one should consult the website to see the visiting hours which vary depending on the number of visitors and please spare 2 to 3 hours to visit the museum and immerse yourself in history.

The official website of the museum for getting the ticket is: www.louvre.fr/

Notre Dame Cathedral

A building which dates back to the 12th century, yes you read it right, the building dates back to 1163 when the first stone of the cathedral was laid by Bishop Maurice de Sully and ever since, Notre Dame cathedral has been an engineering marvel for the world.

Some brief facts about the building imply that it is 127 meters long, 40 meters wide, and 33 meters high. Until the mid-13th century, the cathedral was one of the largest religious monuments in the Western world. As far as the data is concerned, in 2018, the cathedral was the most visited tourist site in France, with approximately 13 million visitors per year, averaging 30,000 visitors per day.

The cathedral which has been famous for centuries attracted global attention in 2019 when a fire broke out and it took five years to restore the facility which finally opened in December 2024 for public.

For those who wanna visit, it is advised to book reservation through official website which would help you avoid the queues at the facility.

The visit is free and the visiting hours are 7:50 AM – 7:00 PM for Monday to Friday but on Thursday, the timing is until 10 PM. Moreover, for Saturday and Sunday, the timings are from 8:15 AM – 7:30 PM. Fortunately, I was able to visit it in Thursday and so I had extended time to visit the facility

The official website of the cathedral for information and reservation is: www.notredamedeparis.fr

Avenue des Champs-Élysées

If one has to pin point one single road or avenue in the world which could truly be remarkable, it would be Champs-Élysées in Paris and I was attracted to this avenue ever since I landed in France.

The Champs-Élysées is a dual carriageway with outlets of world famous brands including Louis Vuitton, Apple, Hugo Boss, Christian Dior, Gucci, Malo, Marni, Valentino, Chanel etc.

As it is an avenue, it is totally free to visit. One can take a stroll along the avenue and enjoy its beauty all day; however, the sunset time and the hours following it fill the avenue with people and beauty.

The avenue spans around 1.17 kilometers and one can visit any part of it; however, at one end of the avenue is the famous Arc de Triomphe which presents as a perfect spot for a wonderful picture or a selfie.

The Champs-Élysées is world famous attraction and it is especially notable among sports enthusiasts for being the site of the Tour de France’s final stage.

For visitors, the avenue can be seen at any time of the day everyday; however, to truly explore its splendor, the avenue is car-free on the first Sunday of each month and one should plan its visit accordingly.

There are hundreds of restaurants lined up across the avenue but those who are cautious regarding Halal food should know that there is a fast food restaurant by the name of Quick on the avenue near the Arc de Triomphe which serves Halal food.

I was able to enjoy a walk along the avenue and concluded my visit with a quick snack at the ‘Quick’ restaurant which serves fast food.

Palace of Versailles

If you want to experience how French monarchy used to live, this is a must-visit place as it displays the opulence of the rulers of 17th century France and how they used to conduct meetings in the uber spacious palace.

The Palace of Versailles is a UNESCO World Heritage site and it was originally a hunting lodge for King Louis XIII before being transformed by his son, Louis XIV, into a grand royal palace.

As far as the location is concerned, it is located about 20 kilometers from Paris, and is renowned for its opulent architecture, sprawling gardens, and the Hall of Mirrors, where the Treaty of Versailles was signed in 1919, ending World War I.

The geography of the palace is mind-boggling as it covers over 2,000 acres and contains more than 700 rooms, making it a stunning reflection of art and design.

If you want to visit the palace, keep in mind that all visitors must book a time slot. The administration has also clarified that due to the high number of visitors, admission to the Palace within half an hour of the booked time slot can only be guaranteed for tickets purchased online.

Although the ticket price varies depending on whether one wants to see the complete estate or few sections but a top tip is that on the first Sunday of every month from November to March, the entire estate, including the Palace of Versailles and the Estate of Trianon, is open free of charge to all.

It must be keep in mind that even when the ticket is free, booking a time slot remains mandatory to visit the Palace (the Trianon domain is freely accessible).

The Palace opens at 9 am and closes at 5:30 pm though evacuation begins at 5:00 pm. Moreover, the estate of Trianon opens at 12:00 pm and the administration cautions that with the last visiting schedule, it is not possible to visit the entire Palace.

It should be kept in mind that the palace is not open on Monday. It is advised that the official website of the palace should be consulted for booking the ticket and checking the hours for visiting the palace which may vary.

A passport ticket which gives access to the whole area (whole area means the estate of Versailles which contains Palace, Estate of Trianon and the Gardens) costs 24 to 32 Euros depending on the season.

The official website of the Versailles palace is: chateauversailles.fr

Final Word for visiting Paris attractions

Now that you have read about the palaces to visit, the important thing is to plan your tour accordingly and for moving around in the city, i would advise taking a Navigo pass which would allow you to ride any bus for 12 Euros.

If you have to visit 2 places in Paris on bus and get back to your hotel, you might end up spending the same amount as the bus ticket costs 2.5 Euros; however, it is upto you to select the best mode of transportation while in the city.

Although you can select a hotel or residence of your choice but my visit to Paris allowed me to explore some good and budget friendly options and I would advise you to search for Ibis hotels as well as Adiago Access Hotel for your stay which could be beneficial in terms of money.

Here comes an end to this guide with a wish that your next travel destination is Paris.

Bon Voyage!