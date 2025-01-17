PTI condemns sentence to Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, announces to challenge it

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday strongly condemned sentencing to party’s founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the £190 million reference, and announced to challenge the verdict before the appellant court.

Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub while addressing a press conference stated that “today is a dark day in Pakistan’s judicial history,”.

He questioned, “The money came to Pakistan’s Supreme Court—what do Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan have to do with it?”

Omar Ayub further said that the real question should have been asked to Hassan Nawaz about how he transferred this money abroad. He asserted that PTI will challenge this verdict in the higher courts.

Shibli Faraz remarked that neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi benefited from this case. He argued that they were being punished simply for establishing Al-Qadir University, where the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were to be taught.

Shibli Faraz added that those who looted the country are free, while those who were sincere to the nation are behind bars.

He strongly condemned the verdict, stating that Imran Khan remains steadfast and that all these cases are politically motivated. The PTI, he emphasized, stood for the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.