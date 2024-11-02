Azma Bokhari shares update on smog holidays for schools in Lahore

LAHORE – Polluted air coming from India has worsened smog situation in Lahore, the capital city of Punjab, said provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, she said the provincial government was taking unprecedented measures to cut smog level in the city but lamented that “we cannot control the air coming from India”.

She said large scale subtle burning and massive use of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in India have made the air toxic.

The statement comes as the capital city of Pakistani province of Punjab was hit by massive smog on Saturday with air quality index (AQI) of 702, making it the world’s most polluted city again.

A chart available on website of the Swiss air quality watchdog, IQAir, shows that residents of Lahore are taking breath in hazardous air despite efforts being made by the provincial government to tackle smog.

The city, which is called heart of Pakistan, faces massive pollution in winter season. Seasonal crop burn-off by farmers on the outskirts of Lahore also plays a major role to make the air toxic.

Smog Holidays in Lahore

During the press conference, a reporter asked Azma Bokhari if government is planning to announce holidays for schools due to smog.

Responding to the question, the information minister said the government has not taken any decision regarding holidays in Lahore. “You will be informed if any such decision is taken,” she said.