Army Chief vows all-out security, investment opportunities for Pakistan’s Mining Boom

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir envisions Pakistan as emerging leader in the Mining Sector at Mineral Summit Forum 2025.

Sharing his views, the top general expressed confidence that Islamabad is poised to emerge as a global leader in the mineral economy, emphasizing the nation’s vast potential in the sector.

“I am confident that Pakistan is ready to emerge as a leader in the global mineral economy,” the Army Chief said, addressing a large audience of business leaders, investors, and industry experts at the forum. He invited international institutions to collaborate with Pakistan, offering their expertise to explore investment opportunities and help unlock the full potential of the nation’s mineral resources. “We welcome international institutions to bring their expertise to Pakistan, explore investment opportunities, and partner with us in developing the vast potential of our resources,” COAS added.

To develop skilled workforce needed for this ambitious project, the Army Chief highlighted efforts to train young Pakistani students in global mining techniques. He mentioned that 27 students from Balochistan are receiving specialized training in mineral exploration in Zambia and Argentina.

In addition to the workforce development, COAS added that Pakistan aims to generate human resources and expertise for the mining sector as a whole, ensuring sustainable growth and productivity.

Army Chief assured investors and partners that Pakistan’s security forces would ensure the protection of their interests through a strong security framework. “The Pakistan Army will ensure a strong security framework and active measures to protect the interests and trust of its partners and investors,” he affirmed.

Gen Asim also pushed need for investment in refining and value addition within Pakistan, saying that such investments would contribute to lowering costs and diversifying markets. “It is important that investments are made in refining and value addition in Pakistan to improve costs and diversify markets,” he explained.