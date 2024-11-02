Smog-hit Lahore tops global pollution rankings despite Green Lockdown imposition

LAHORE – The capital city of Pakistani province of Punjab was hit by massive smog on Saturday with air quality index (AQI) of 702, making it the world’s most polluted city again.

A chart available on website of the Swiss air quality watchdog, IQAir, shows that residents of Lahore are taking breath in hazardous air despite efforts being made by the provincial government to tackle smog.

The city, which is called heart of Pakistan, faces massive pollution in winter season. Seasonal crop burn-off by farmers on the outskirts of Lahore also plays a major role to make the air toxic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says such polluted air can cause strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases.

Green Lockdown Imposed in Lahore

Lahore administration imposed ‘Greeen Lockdown’ in several parts of the metropolis to control toxis smog levels.

Despite several measures, smog level continues to stay over 500, and in decisive move to combat escalating air pollution, Lahore officials announced lockdown in several regions.

The locations include Abbot Road (from Shimla Hill to Gulistan Cinema), Empress Road (from Shimla Hill to Railway Headquarters), Queen Mary Road (from Durand Road to Allama Iqbal Road), as well as Davis Road, Egerton Road, and Kashmir Road.

DG Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh implemented a “green lockdown” targeting specific pollution hotspots.