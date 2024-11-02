Pakistan fixes tea price at 1,200 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has fixed the minimum retail price of tea at Rs1,200 per kilogram in Pakistan.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a notification regarding an increase in retail price of team in the country.

The notification states that new price will be applicable to both imported and supplied to across Pakistan.

It added that sales tax on the import and supply of tea will be collected based on the set price. If tea is imported or supplied at a price exceeding the FBR’s prescribed retail price, sales tax will be collected on that excess price.

Reports said setting the minimum price at Rs1,200 per kilogram will further increase the market price of tea leaves.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed Pakistanis had consumed tea worth Rs31 billion in just two months (July and August) in 2023.