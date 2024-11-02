Israeli army claims killing of senior Hamas Leader Izz al-Din qassab

JERUSALEM – The Israeli military on Saturday claimed responsibility for killing senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Qassab amid ongoing airstrikes in Gaza.

The international media reported that Israeli forces continued their assault in Beit Lahia, where bombings resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians.

In another incident, Israeli tanks shelled areas around the Nuseirat camp which led to the death of 26 Palestinians. The Israeli army claimed that senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Qassab was among those killed.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in various parts of Lebanon have resulted in the deaths of 52 people, with another 72 wounded.

Since the start of the Gaza conflict, Israel confirmed the deaths of 778 Israeli soldiers and personnel.

Among these, 366 Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed in clashes with Hamas in Gaza while 62 soldiers lost their lives in attacks from Israel and Lebanon.

Besides it, 58 Israeli police officers were killed in Gaza.